The United States of Banana Republic...And $120 Oil

Why on earth did oil jump $16 today (earlier $25), joined by the prices of many other commodities? That would be the sudden consensus that:



There’s no place else to put your money Dollars are going to be converted into toilet paper now that Hank Paulson is printing enough money to bail out the entire free world

And then there was what appeared to be a massive short squeeze the day the current contract expired.

