The United States Is No Longer Vying To Host The 2018 World Cup

The United States pulled out of the race for the 2018 World Cup bid, FIFA reports.But fear not, soccer fans, the decision is part of an effort to maximise the odds that the 2022 World Cup comes to America.



The United States hopes that if it throws its support behind one of the European nations positioning for the 2018 bid, that country will return the favour four years later. The remaining candidates for the 2018 World Cup are Belgium/Netherlands, England, Russia, and Spain/Portugal. It appears the United States will put its weight behind England.

FIFA legislation allows each continent to host a World Cup no mo rea than once every 12 years. The United States last hosted the World Cup in 1994, and expects to compete with Australia, Japan, Korea Republic, and Qatar for the 2022 edition.

In 1994, matches were held in nine stadiums from coast-to-coast. Considering America’s growing interest in “the beautiful game,” the 2022 World Cup should provide a nice boost to several major American economies.

Especially, if the US wins.

