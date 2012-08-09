The United States Has Taken The Lead In The Olympic Medal Standings

Photo: @alroker

The United States had a great day at the Olympics Wednesday, and surged past China in the medal standings. Led by Kerri Walsh-Jennings and Misty May-Treanor’s gold medal in beach volleyball (Americans took the silver, as well), Team USA has now won 82 medals overall, with 34 golds.



China is second with 77 medals, but leads all countries with 36 golds and will be favoured to add another in the women’s 10-meter platform diving final later today.

The United States will have a chance to win multiple medals on the track today, with finals in the men’s 200-meter and 800-meter races. The United States women’s soccer team will also play for a gold medal at 2:45 p.m. eastern against Japan.

Russia has passed Great Britain in the medal standings with 53 total medals. Great Britain is fourth with 48.

