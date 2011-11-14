The United States Has Been Falling Short...

In a recent presentation for Morgan Stanley, economist Vincent Reinhart looked at 15 financial crises since WWII to see how the US “recovery” stacks up.
Among the crises: Japan in the early 90s, the East Asian crisis of 1997, as well as ones in Argentina and Mexico.
Anyway, the answer, the US is definitely falling short.
Here’s a look at how we stand against the averages.
Photo: Morgan Stanley
