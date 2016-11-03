The United Nations is working with Sydney's Coder Factory Academy

Bootcamp trainers course in Philippines. Source: supplied

It’s a rare occasion that the United Nations recognises a startup, but this is exactly the honour a Sydney company revealed to Business Insider this week.

Coder Factory Academy, an Australian coding ‘bootcamp’ program, is working with UN’s ICT agency the International Telecommunications Union to mobilise potential talent in the Philippines.

“These sorts of deals with the UN don’t happen often,” said Coder Factory co-founder Dan Siepen, who was last month named number 53 on Business Insider Australia Tech 100.

Coder Factory Academy, which is a joint venture between Sydney’s Coder Factory and Academy of Information Technology, announced that Filipino universities are sending lecturers and faculty heads to the initiative to help spread the bootcamp learning model.

The first program in the Philippines will kick off in February.

“Our goal is to make coding training more accessible and approachable, and help promote the creation, rather than the consumption, of technology products,” said CFA managing director Raman Nambiar.

“We feel that coding is a skill everyone should learn to progress their career in any industry they choose.”

The Coder Factory Academy joint venture was formed last December. The bootcamp model had been a success in Silicon Valley before Coder Factory accelerated its popularisation in Australia.

The ITU, established in 1865, aims to “improve access to ICTs to under-served communities worldwide”, according to its website, and “protect and support everyone’s fundamental right to communicate”.

