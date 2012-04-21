The Unions At American Airlines Are Calling For A Merger With US Airways To Save The Bankrupt Company

(Reuters) – Three unions representing workers at AMR Corp’s American Airlines would support a merger with US Airways Group Inc, calling it the “best strategy and fastest option” to complete a restructuring at bankrupt AMR.



The Allied Pilots Association, Association of Professional Flight Attendants and Transport Workers Union said in a joint statement on Friday that they have reached agreements on term sheets for collective bargaining pacts that would govern American workers should there be a merger with US Airways.

The three unions together represent nearly 55,000 American Airlines employees.

US Airways confirmed the agreement with the American Airlines unions in a federal filing of its own and added that no agreement on any business combination has been reached with American parent AMR.

(Reporting by Kyle Peterson; Additional reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.