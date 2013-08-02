Newark, New Jersey, Is The Least Friendly City In The World

New Jersey often gets a bad rap, but a new survey from Condé Nast traveller shows that its largest city, Newark, is the most unfriendly city in the world.



Condé Nast traveller recently came out with a list of the Friendliest and Unfriendliest Cities In The World, and Newark took the number one spot as the world’s most unfriendly city.

The list was part of its annual Readers’ Choice Survey, in which over 46,000 readers voted on everything from cities and islands to airlines and cruises.

Newark received an abysmal score of just 13.4 out of 100 for its friendliness. Many readers said that the only reason to go to Newark is for its “cheaper/less busy airport” and that there are “a lot of rude people there.”

Islamabad, Pakistan, took the number two spot with a score of 17.9.

Eight U.S. cities ranked in the top 20 list of unfriendly cities, including Newark (#1); Oakland, CA (#3); New Haven, CT (#7); Detroit (#8); Atlantic City, NJ (#9); Los Angeles (#12); Albany (#13); and Wilmington, DE (#17).

The survey results also revealed some of the friendliest cities in the world. Florianopolis, Brazil, ranked as the friendliest city with a high score of 95.8 out of 100.

Within the U.S., Charleston, South Carolina, took the highest spot (#5) on the friendly list with a score of 91.5. The only other U.S. cities to make the friendly list were Savvanah, Georgia, at #16 and Asheville, North Carolina, at #20.

