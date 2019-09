Will Obama get re-elected?



This chart from Catalpa Capital Advisors says it all.

When the unemployment rate is falling in the election year, the incumbent President gets re-elected. When it’s rising, the incumbent loses.

Photo: Catalpa Capital Advisors

