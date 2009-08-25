The Unemployed Never Had It So Bad

Not only has unemployment increased during this downturn, but it is taking longer than ever for people to find new jobs. Capital Economics believes this could be due to the changing skills required for the jobs of tomorrow.



Thus a recovery in employment could take longer than in previous downturns and demand for education companies is likely to persist as well.

(Chart via Capital Economics, “United States Economics Focus”, 24 August 2009)

