What's One Group That Still Loves Obama?

If there’s one group who isn’t blaming Obama for the economy, it’s the underemployed (who include both the unemployed and those who can only find part time work), according to a January Gallup poll of 20,000 Americans.



Reuters:

Gallup found that underemployed Americans were more likely to have a favourable view of Obama, with 55 per cent approving of his performance as president against 49 per cent of the public.

Thus the worst-hit appear to be complaining less.

