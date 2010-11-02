Remember, If Anyone Says "Uncertainty" Is The Biggest Problem Facing The Economy, They're Lying

If you financial news for about 5 minutes, you’re bound to hear someone say that “uncertainty” is the #1 threat facing business.



Then they say that a good thing to come from the election will be the removal of uncertainty.

But this is just rhetoric, and it’s not true.

The latest survey from the NFIB makes it pretty clear what businesses are concerned about. They’re concerned about SALES! Taxes and regulations are growing concerns, but can’t match the concern of sales.

Photo: NFIB

Photo: NFIB

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.