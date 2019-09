Johanna Quaas, 86, can still rock the gymnastics floor and parallel bars as well as a tight fitting leotard.



Check the videos of the German octogenarian doing a headstand, handstand, cartwheel, and forward and backward rolls at the 2012 Cottbus World Cup this month. (via LimeLife)

Floor Performance

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Parallel Bars

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

