The Unauthorised Rules For Doing Business In Australia

There are frothy tip-sheets for business etiquette everywhere, but this summer’s interns will have learned the basics by the time they return to uni.

Australia has a dynamic, diverse business community and despite the country’s reputation for being laid back, there are some rules of engagement.

We spoke with business leaders including CEOs, company directors, and successful people in finance, construction, IT, and media sectors about what’s really expected when doing business in modern Australia. Here’s the result.

And no, you can’t wear a t-shirt under the jacket.

But no matter how hot it is, it’s never too hot to turn up to a finance client meeting without a jacket.

In the main, dress for the weather. While there may be standard business attire there’s nothing more wince-inducing than someone in too many layers on a hot day.

A beard is fine but you’d better grow it on a week off and trim it weekly.

The only time shorts are OK in the office is when you rock in on a Saturday to pick something up on the way to the beach.

If your boss wears a tie every day, wear a tie every day.

Suits with a large pin stripe are for corporate lawyers, bankers and company directors only.

If in doubt, dress like the CEO.

If you have tattoos that can be seen through your shirt, for god’s sake, wear an under-shirt so we don’t have to look at them.

A bloke can never, ever have dyed blonde hair, highlights, or tips. A buzz cut is just fine.

Black shoes and a black belt for men in a suit. No exceptions.

Contrary to the rules everywhere else in the world, it’s OK to wear a double cuff shirt and cufflinks without a tie.

Once an hour’s up in the meeting, stop babbling and leave. That’s all the time you get.

Having an opinion your peers don’t like is better than having nothing to say at all.

Don’t say “at the end of the day”. Ever.

If you have a hangup about diversity, know that in the small pool of Australia’s elite CEOs, one is a gay Irishman and another is a mum of triplets. Consider this for five seconds before opening your mouth.

Nobody cares how busy you are.

Be to-the-point. Have the conversation but do it efficiently and get it out of the way. People will appreciate getting the time back; it’s like giving a small gift.

Melbourne folks want to know who your family is and where you went to school.

Brisbane people want to know where you were born and if you are buying the drinks.

Sydneysiders want to know what they can get from you and when you are leaving.

Adelaide people should order the wine and are more connected than you think.

Being rude to a waiter is the biggest sin.

You don’t have to be interested in sport but you do need to know which teams are doing well and which ones suck.

They are either rugby fans or league fans. Never both.

Gossip is like exactly like Facebook. It’s excellent, and best used judiciously and infrequently.

Ask about the photographs on the office wall. People want to talk about them.

If meeting someone from Sydney, ask where they went to school. Make it your business to know someone from every school and recite the relevant alumni at every opportunity.

Talking about your degree is fine as long as you remember something interesting that you learnt. Don’t just talk about your days at university.

It’s OK to talk about your successes. People will happily steal the IP.

You don’t need to point out the douchebag. Everyone has spotted him or her already.

Beers are sacred, so no pitching for business in the bar. Exchanging advice is fine.

Pitch for business in the bar or else you’re soft.