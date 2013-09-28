The UN Unanimously Passed Its First Breakthrough Resolution On Syria In Over Two Years

Getty/ Joshua Lott. United Nations Security Council Discusses Situation In Syria.

The UN Security Council has unanimously voted to eliminate all chemical weapons in Syria.

Bloomberg reports all 15 members voted to support a resolution drafted by the US, the UK and France in response to the escalated chemical warfare in Syria and ultimately the horrific attack on August 21 which took the lives of 1400 people.

Action will be taken to rid Syria’s regime of its estimated 1,000-ton chemical arsenal by mid-2014, but the resolution fails to provide solid consequences for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad if he does not comply with the process.

Today’s vote marks the first diplomatic breakthrough at the UN since Syria’s civil war began 2 1/2 years ago.

“Today’s historical resolution is the first hopeful news on Syria in a long time,” UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said.

