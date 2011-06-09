The Ultimate Warrior Is A Pathetic Man

has recently launched a barrage of attacks on Hulk Hogan through the world of social media. Either the Warrior is working an angle with the Hulkster or he is one of the most pathetic human beings on the planet. Which do you think? Yeah, me too.



This whole firestorm started right around the time that Randy Savage passed away. Warrior and Savage were friends and great opponents back in their WWE days. The Warrior came out of hiding (winter is over) and cut two very emotional tributes to the Macho Man on You Tube and launched a Twitter account. Then for whatever reason, the Warrior became literally obsessed with Hulk Hogan.

The Warrior started baiting Hogan with tweets on his Twitter account. Hogan immediately blocked the Warrior from sending him tweets on Twitter. The Warrior then took to You Tube and began cutting promos on Hogan. The promos were beyond bizarre. Here you had this grey-haired old man on You Tube ranting and raving like he was cutting a pro wrestling promo on Hogan.

