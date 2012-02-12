The Ultimate Valentine's Day Debate: Who Pays?

Photo: Flickr/blentley

Whether you go weak in the knees for all things heart-shaped and bursting with cupid confetti or would rather see hearts broken than budgets blown on Valentine’s Day, there really is no escaping it. Americans are set to spend more than ever on treating their lovers to a special night out this year, bringing the average spent on the big day to $196, according to the American Express Spending & Saving Tracker.



And nearly half (46%) plan on dining out at their favourite restaurant–up from 41% last year.

Love is beautiful and all that, but when it comes to covering the bill for your fancy feast, that’s when things can get a little awkward – especially for newly dating couples. (See 7 ways to score affordable V-day gifts.)

Men and women are split on the issue, it seems. Nearly 60 per cent of men in the AmEx report said they’d cover the check on V-day, but only 40 per cent of women felt the same.

For advice on who should take the hit to their wallet, we turned to a man who knows a thing or two about the dating scene: Thomas Edwards, a/k/a The Professional Wingman.

Edward’s makes his living helping clients find their way to lasting relationships and he’s been in the game for more than three years.

“My rule of thumb is whoever asks for the date, pays for it,” Edwards says. “By that rule, the guy typically pays.”

That goes for blind and online dates, too.

But it doesn’t mean ladies are completely off the hook. It’s a nice gesture to at least offer to contribute to the bill (14% in the AMEX survey said they’d split it).

“Nine times out of 10 that offer will be denied but it’s important for the other person to know you’re willing to contribute – a positive trait for long-term relationship potential,” Edwards says.

Still, that doesn’t mean you’ve got to shell out $200 bucks with the rest of those crazy love birds out there. See these 8 ideas for ways to save on traditional V-day gestures.

