Become A Twitter Pro With This Ultimate Acronym Dictionary

With its 140-character limit, Twitter has forced the creation of a few new acronyms we use to communicate with people.



Below is a list of terms related specifically to Twitter as well as a list of common internet acronyms you see online all the time.

In case you didn’t know what they meant before, you’ll know now.

Terms specific to Twitter:

CT – short for “cut tweet,” a retweet that has been shortened in ordered to fit everything into the 140-character limit

DM – direct message, Twitter’s in-service email

Follow – opting in to receive someone’s tweets in your Twitter feed

FF – Follow Friday, in which you recommend people to follow with the #FF hashtag

Hashtags – a way of categorising your tweet using this format: “[tweet content] #hashtag”

Retweet – to repost an interesting tweet from another Twitter user, abbreviated “RT”

MT – a “modified tweet,” meaning the retweet that has been slightly edited for length or content

RLRT – real life retweet, tweeting something you overheard

Timeline – your list of tweets from people that you follow

Trends – a list of popular hashtags that appears on Twitter’s front page. Twitter allows companies to buy “promoted” for more exposure.

Common internet abbreviations:

B/C – because

BB – BlackBerry

BTW – by the way

CLK – click

IMHO – in my humble opinion

IDK – I don’t know

IRL – in real life

F2F – face to face

FTW – for the win

JK – just kidding

LMK – let me know

NSFW – not safe for work

OH – overheard

TY – thank you

YW – you’re welcome

Did we miss one? Comment below and let us know!

Want more Twitter tips? Add Business Insider Tools to your RSS feed

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.