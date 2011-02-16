Become A Twitter Pro With This Ultimate Acronym Dictionary

With its 140-character limit, Twitter has forced the creation of a few new acronyms we use to communicate with people.
Below is a list of terms related specifically to Twitter as well as a list of common internet acronyms you see online all the time.
In case you didn’t know what they meant before, you’ll know now.
Terms specific to Twitter:
CT – short for “cut tweet,” a retweet that has been shortened in ordered to fit everything into the 140-character limit
DM – direct message, Twitter’s in-service email
Follow – opting in to receive someone’s tweets in your Twitter feed
FF – Follow Friday, in which you recommend people to follow with the #FF hashtag
Hashtags – a way of categorising your tweet using this format: “[tweet content] #hashtag”
Retweet – to repost an interesting tweet from another Twitter user, abbreviated “RT”
MT – a “modified tweet,” meaning the retweet that has been slightly edited for length or content
RLRT – real life retweet, tweeting something you overheard
Timeline – your list of tweets from people that you follow
Trends – a list of popular hashtags that appears on Twitter’s front page. Twitter allows companies to buy “promoted” for more exposure.
Common internet abbreviations:
B/C – because
BB – BlackBerry
BTW – by the way
CLK – click
IMHO – in my humble opinion
IDK – I don’t know
IRL – in real life
F2F – face to face
FTW – for the win
JK – just kidding
LMK – let me know
NSFW – not safe for work
OH – overheard
TY – thank you
YW – you’re welcome
Did we miss one? Comment below and let us know!
