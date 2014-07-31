The Ultimate Traveller's Guide To The Cheapest Beers In The World

Johannes Simon/Getty Images

Beer and travelling go hand-in-hand. There’s nothing like downing a cold one after an arduous day trekking the Balkan Peninsula, marching along China’s Great Wall or perusing art museums in Paris.

Given this phenomena, FinancesOnline has released an epic infographic which breaks down the price of beer around the world.

Travelling to Southeast Asia is a sure bet to score some super cheap grog, while eastern Europe serves up some of the best budget beers money can buy.

Given the region’s low levels of alcohol tolerance and incredibly high prices, the Middle East is one place to avoid if you’re seeking value for money booze.

Ukraine ($0.59), Vietnam ($0.59) and Cambodia ($0.68) are selling the cheapest beers, while Iran ($7.71), Kuwait ($7.09) and the United Arab Emirates ($6.20) charge the most.

Who pays the most for beer every year? Australia, Ireland and Finland are big spenders, while the Ukraine, Bulgaria and Panama fork out the least for the amber ale.

Slap on your beer goggles and take a look at the stats below.

