The Ultimate Scott Rothstein Gift

Yesterday, we wrote about how you can bid for accused $1 billion fraudster Scott Rothstein’s office furnishings.
Now, you can make fun of him with a personalised holiday gift.
A company called Cramo Productions is selling “Limited Edition Toilet Paper with a breathtaking picture of the alleged Ponzi scammer on every sheet.”
A “Roll with Rothstein” is $15.95, which seems like a decent price for catharsis.
Plus, it’s fitting for the man who had a golden toilet installed in his Fort Lauderdale mansion.
As the site says, “Lost your job just before the Holiday? Lay it on Rothstein!”
