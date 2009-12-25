The Ultimate Scott Rothstein Gift

Yesterday, we wrote about how you can bid for accused $1 billion fraudster Scott Rothstein’s office furnishings.

Now, you can make fun of him with a personalised holiday gift.

A company called Cramo Productions is selling “Limited Edition Toilet Paper with a breathtaking picture of the alleged Ponzi scammer on every sheet.”

A “Roll with Rothstein” is $15.95, which seems like a decent price for catharsis.

Plus, it’s fitting for the man who had a golden toilet installed in his Fort Lauderdale mansion.

As the site says, “Lost your job just before the Holiday? Lay it on Rothstein!”

