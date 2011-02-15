The Ultimate Replacement For Regis Philbin

Dear Walt Disney Company,



American television will never be the same after this summer, as Regis Philbin will stepping down from the morning talk show throne that he has held since 1983. Regis has become an American institution unto himself, hosting “Live” every weekday morning, as well as for hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, which jumpstarted the game show craze of a decade ago.

His friendly, likeable, harmlessly-manic demeanor, as well as his recognisable image, has made his first name synonymous with one man, and one man alone.

Regis Philbin is going to be extremely hard to replace outright.

And that’s why I suggest that you don’t do it.

See, the people in charge of designating a replacement for Regis are going to look for the same qualities that he possesses, namely his charm and affability. So names like Anderson Cooper, Jeff Probst, and others are going to be kicked around for the next few months, just to see who catches on with the public. Debates will take place on Twitter and Facebook, and such names will be discussed on the evening tabloid shows.

