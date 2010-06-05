Mid-Day Distraction: Take This Quiz To See If You REALLY Know Wall Street

Vince Veneziani

Photo: Business Insider

Back in April, we decided to have you work your brain a bit and see if you could identify iconic Wall Street and Financial District buildings with small clues. Perhaps a close up of a logo or a set of distinct windows.You did well, but now we’re back with more buildings and landmarks.

If you work in the Financial District, chances are you’ll do fairly well. However, those who don’t know the difference between Maiden Lane and Iron Maiden may want to brush up on their New York architecture a bit.

And besides, you need a distraction on a day like this.

Which bank's building is having its courtyard renovated?

It's the JP Morgan Chase tower

Which building is this that Tim Geithner once worked in?

It's the New York Federal Reserve building

This entrance leads to which of New York's oldest institutions?

It's the New York Chamber of Commerce building

What's being built here?

It's the site of the World Trade centre, specifically, the Visitor's centre

You can get these specials at which Wall St. restaurant?

Williams Restaurant & Bar (Formerly known as Bull Run)

Which Wall St. restaurant has a location on 60th and 5th Avenue as well?

Cipriani Downtown

Which firm owns this building, which caught on fire in 2007?

Deutsche Bank; and it's across from Cipriani

This logo belongs to which popular downtown steakhouse?

Delmonaco's Steakhouse

BONUS: Which building has this piece of cool artwork in it?

It's the new world headquarters of Goldman Sachs

Craving a drink?

Check out where Wall Street drinks ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.