Mid-Day Distraction: Take This Quiz To See If You REALLY Know Wall Street

Back in April, we decided to have you work your brain a bit and see if you could identify iconic Wall Street and Financial District buildings with small clues. Perhaps a close up of a logo or a set of distinct windows.You did well, but now we’re back with more buildings and landmarks.



If you work in the Financial District, chances are you’ll do fairly well. However, those who don’t know the difference between Maiden Lane and Iron Maiden may want to brush up on their New York architecture a bit.

And besides, you need a distraction on a day like this.

