The Surprising Origins Of 10 Tech Giants

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A company starts off with what it thinks is a great idea. Market conditions change, customers prove elusive, or investors get a different idea, and after a few months or years, the company shifts directions.It’s a common scenario with tech startups.



But every tech giant out there once was a startup.

A lot of them have barely changed from their origins — Intel has always made microprocessors, and Oracle started off with relational databases.

But some other tech companies started in a very different place….

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.