The Ultimate List Of Hotels With Free Wifi

It’s ridiculous that in 2011 we still have to have to pay for wifi in public places.And hotels are some of the worst culprits. The most expensive luxury hotels tend to be the ones more likely to charge for wifi while budget hotels give you free access.



We found a list from Wifi Free Spot that lists every major hotel or chain that offers free wifi. It’s crowdsourced, so you can add to the list if you know a location that’s missing.

Here are a few notable hotels where you can score a free connections. With few exceptions, they’re nothing fancy, so free wifi will probably be the only true perk:

Best Western

Country Inns and Suites (select locations)

Courtyard Marriott

Days Inn (select locations)

Econo Lodge

Hampton Inn (free in the lobby)

Holiday Inn

Red Roof Inn

Super 8 Motel

W Hotels

