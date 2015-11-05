Check out James Bond's greatest cars

Daniel Craig’s James Bond will once again find himself behind the wheel of an Aston Martin in the upcoming “Spectre.”

The world’s greatest spy will manhandle the seductive DB10. Specially commissioned for the latest and 24th film of the wildly popular franchise, the DB10 was designed with the input of the movie’s director, Sam Mendes.

The DB10 joins the long list of eyecatching and beloved cars to have appeared in the films over the past 50 years. Some of them Q would like to have seen returned in “pristine order,” while others were better off destroyed by Bond.

But for most of them, their brief appearance in a Bond flick solidified their status as pop culture icons.

For Bond's latest adventure, Aston Martin even designed a car just for 007. However, the relationship between the car company and filmmakers were not always so chummy. In fact, Bond actually drove a Bentley in Ian Fleming's novels. Aston Martin Although it took a lot of convincing on the part of the filmmakers to get access to the cars, the Aston Martin DB5's appearance in 1964's 'Goldfinger' made it an overnight sensation. It is the greatest and most famous of the Bond cars to grace the silver screen. Aston Martin The DB5 kicked off a long line of Aston Martin Bond cars, including a souped up V8 Volante in 1987's 'The Living Daylights' driven by Timothy Dalton's Bond. Although Bond's V8 Volante was to be a hardtop convertible, some modified coupes (like this one pictured below) were used as well. Wikimedia Commons Pierce Brosnan's heavily armed, disappearing Vanquish was followed by... Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Esprit even transformed into a submarine! Chris Jackson/Getty Images Updated versions of the Esprit made subsequent Bond appearances in films such as 1981's 'For Your Eyes Only.' lotusespritturbo.com The late '90s and early 2000s was Bond's BMW era. Its was an era punctuated by highs (like this Z8 from 1998 ' The World is Not Enough') and ... Film Still For 'Spectre,' the baddies get to bomb around the streets of Rome in one of Jaguar's menacing C-X75 hypercars. Ian Gavan/Getty Images

