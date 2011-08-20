The Ultimate Guide To Starbucks' Secret Menu

Frequenters of Starbucks know the situation all too well: You’re standing in line, reciting the precise order of the five different descriptors that constitute “your drink,” when you hear the person in front of you make a request so foreign sounding it completely throws your concentration.



A Zebra Mocha? A Grande Green Eye? A Crunch Berry Frappuccino? Say what? They may sound like a far cry from the standard drip cup or your simple Mocha Frappuccino, but these drinks are not Starbucks folklore. And really, considering that the coffee giant has in years past boasted offering some 87,000 different drink combinations, that such “secret” items exist should not be too surprising.

As it turns out, many of your fast-food and restaurant chain favourites have “secret” menus — places like Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Subway, Chipotle, and even Jamba Juice. Of course, the one at beloved West Coast cult favourite, In-N-Out, is arguably the most famous. So well-known, in fact, that there’s really not much “secret” about it anymore. Starbucks’ off-the-menu items are certainly not as widely publicized as In-N-Out’s, but they are known enough to the point where you won’t get a dirty look from the barista when you ask for a Double Dirty Iced Chai.

Read on for an in-the-know guide to the “secret” drinks at Starbucks. Just remember that not all of the drink names are universal so make sure you can at least explain how the drink is made to your barista.

