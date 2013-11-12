The Best Men's Coats For Every Occasion

Nordstrom John Varvatos Star USA ‘Perkins’ Peacoat

Days are getting shorter, temperatures are dropping, and the first snowfall is right around the corner.

And while it might not be clunky boots and scarf weather yet, it’s definitely time for guys to put some serious thought into coats.

Bulky jackets and layers-on-layers aren’t exactly our idea of cool, but thankfully, there are an abundance of coat options to keep you warm, if not stylish at the same time.

From classic pea coats to leather motorcycle jackets and parkas, take a look at the best men’s coats of the season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.