The Best Men's Coats For Every Occasion

Days are getting shorter, temperatures are dropping, and the first snowfall is right around the corner.
And while it might not be clunky boots and scarf weather yet, it’s definitely time for guys to put some serious thought into coats.
Bulky jackets and layers-on-layers aren’t exactly our idea of cool, but thankfully, there are an abundance of coat options to keep you warm, if not stylish at the same time.
From classic pea coats to leather motorcycle jackets and parkas, take a look at the best men’s coats of the season.
The details: A wool coat is timeless and sophisticated. Though it's available in a variety of styles, from a classic pea coat or trench to a simple zip-up, there are a few consistent characteristics of a wool coat -- it's always extremely warm and won't go out of style. Throw down a few extra bucks and a nice wool coat will last you a lifetime.
When to wear it: Perfect for the office or a formal event.
Where to buy it:
Uniqlo Men's Wool Blended Duffle Coat ($100)
Topman Double Breasted Wool Blend Trench Coat ($180)
John Varvatos Star USA 'Perkins' Peacoat ($395)
The details: Depending on the fabric, a bomber jacket may not fare well in winter's coldest temperatures, but with its athletic fit, easy zip, and range of styles, it's one of this season's trendier coat options.
When to wear it: A dinner date
Where to buy it:
Gap Wool Bomber Jacket ($98)
Black Rivet Wool Blend Bomber Jacket ($135)
J.Crew Wallace & Barnes Bomber ($298)
The details: Simply put, a vest is perfect for days when it's not cold enough for a heavy jacket, but not warm enough to forgo an extra layer.
When to wear it: A Friday night with the guys or catching your favourite sports team play.
Where to buy it:
Gap Puffer Vest ($70)
Scotch & Soda Reversible Quilted Vest ($129)
Moncler Tib Puffer Vest ($550)
The details: Leather is in guys, and while these jackets tend to be heavier than others, leather is on the warmer end of fabrics, especially when it comes to facing the wind (hence why biker dudes opt for leather). Plus, you'll earn major cool points.
When to wear it: Out on the town ... or out on your Harley.
Where to buy it:
Banana Republic Brown Leather Bomber Jacket ($398)
Asos Nudie Leather Jacket Jonny Biker ($623)
Michael Kors Leather Racer Jacket ($895)
Diesel L-Ranseur ($1,500)
The details: Quilted jackets won't offer you much protection against a bitter cold January, but for milder temperatures, they'll definitely do the trick. Lightweight, fitted, and altogether sleek, a quilted jacket is both comfortable and pretty darn dapper.
When to wear it: To the office, or out to dinner.
Where to buy it:
Barbour Tinford Jacket ($179)
Banana Republic Mixed-Media Quilted Jacket ($225)
Polo Ralph Lauren Brooks Quilted Car Coat ($495)
The details: Parkas tend to be longer than your average waist coat, and while they can vary in weight, fabric, and style, parkas are great for layering. Throw it over a cozy sweater and you'll have both warmth and wind protection. For extra insulation, choose a down-lined parka over a cotton one.
When to wear it: Any and all weekend activities.
Where to buy it:
Lands' End Classic Squall Parka ($55)
Topman Black Heavyweight Parka Coat ($200)
Zara Parka ($239)
The North Face McMurdo Parka ($330-$370)
The details: A down coat is pretty much a necessity come snowstorms and bone-chilling temps. With various types of feather lining, even winter's harshest winds can't get through. A nice down coat will cost you, but it's worth the splurge.
When to wear it: If you plan to be outside for a while.
Where to buy it:
Selected Down Parka Jacket ($356)
Canada Goose Chateau Parka ($695)
Ralph Lauren Black Label Ski Down Jacket ($995)
