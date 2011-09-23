The Ultimate Guide To Learning Brogramming -- The Hard Way

On Wednesday at the Twilio Conference, programmer Rob Spectre did a 15-minute presentation on how to learn brogramming.



For the uninitiated, brogramming is programming…done by bros. Bros, as in frat brothers. As in guys who drink beer, listen to Jack Johnson and Dave Matthews, and spend six hours a day at the gym.

Spectre did the entire presentation in character as his alter ego Chad, the ultimate brogrammer.

The presentation came at the end of a long day, and was the perfect breath of fresh air before super angel Dave McClure came on and did his presentation on why marketing isn’t evil.

It’s about 15 minutes long. It’s worth every minute. And when you’re done, we have the slide deck too — scroll down.

