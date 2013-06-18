Food Hacks For Healthy Baking [Infographic]

Editor’s Note: Our friends at Greatist recently released this handy infographic showing food hacks you can use to make healthier choices when baking.



GreatistMore from Greatist:

83 healthy recipe substitutions

17 healthier condiments and sauces to keep in your pantry

The healthiest cooking methods explained

Graphic by Tantika Tivorat , Text by Kate Morin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.