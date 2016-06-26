The UK's most senior EU official just resigned

Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images.

Britain’s EU Commissioner, Lord Johnathan Hill, just resigned.

Hill was the most senior British EU official. His resignation comes one day after Britons voted to leave the European Union in a nation-wide referendum.

Hill said in a statement that when he went to Brussels, he went as someone who had campaigned against the UK joining the union, but that he would “leave it certain that, despite its frustrations, our membership was good for our place in the world and good for our economy.

“But what is done cannot be undone and now we have to get on with making our new relationship with Europe work as well as possible.”

Hill was a former advisor to Kenneth Clarke and John Major and was the European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union. He had been working for the Commission since October 2014.

On Saturday, German newspaper BILD asked EU Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker whether Hill would remain in office, to which Juncker answered: “First and foremost that is something that Lord Hill, an experienced politician for whom I have great respect, will have to decide.”

In his statement, Hill said that he was very disappointed with the result of the referendum and thanked Juncker for giving him the opportunity to work “on financial services and for the opportunity to help support jobs and growth in Europe,” and said he did not believe it was right to carry on “as though nothing had happened.”

Hill will continue working with the commission in the weeks ahead to ensure an “orderly handover.”

