The most attractive universities in the UK, according to Tinder

Chris Radburn/Shutterstock Students at the University of Oxford are some of the hottest in the UK, according to Tinder.

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but it’s hard to argue with the latest figures from Tinder.

The dating app has published a list of the UK’s “hottest” universities based on a ranking of how many times male and female students were given right swipes at Russell Group universities.

Last year, the dating app looked at the relative “hotness” of students at U.S. universities, where Ivy League colleges led the tables. But in the UK, older, established schools were overshadowed by red-brick universities like Sheffield and Leeds.

Both Oxford and Cambridge made it into the top 10, but the internationally-renowned institutions were beaten to first place by the University of London, which is spread across 18 separate schools in the capital.

While the same 10 universities made it into both the hottest men and hottest women categories, there were some major differences in order. Male students at the University of Oxford are the second most popular on the dating app, but women at the same institution trail in seventh place.

The news comes as Tinder has launched a new “Boost” feature on the app, which allows users to buy better chances of getting a match.

Users can pay to “boost” their profile, meaning it will become one of the top profiles in your area for 30 minutes.

From Liverpool to London, here are the 10 hottest universities in the UK for men and women.

Top 10 list: Universities with the most right-swiped men.

10. University of Liverpool

9. University of Edinburgh

8. University of Nottingham

7. University of Bristol

6. University of Manchester

5. University of Cambridge

4. University of Sheffield

3. University of Leeds

2. University of Oxford

1. University of London

Top 10 list: Universities with the most right-swiped women

10. University of Edinburgh

9. University of Nottingham

8. University of Liverpool

7. University of Oxford

6. University of Manchester

5. University of Sheffield

4. University of Bristol

3. University of Cambridge

2. University of Leeds

1. University of London

