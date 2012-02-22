The Ukraine President's Gold-Plated Private Jet Cost $90 Million To Build

Photo: screenshot via The Aviation of Ukraine

Ukranian President Viktor Yanukovych flies a private jet with gold-plated fittings and a pink marble sink that cost around $90 million to build, according to Russian news website pravda.ru.Photos of the jet, an Airbus А319-115XCJ, recently surfaced on a Russian aviation website. The plane was built for Yanukovych’s predecessor, but was handed to its current owner after power switched hands in Ukraine.



According to pravda.ru:

The interior of the jetliner is upholstered in beige. The panels, tables and cabinets are made of light lacquered wood. Lamps, the interior of the bedroom area and the bathroom are gold-plated. The faucet and the sink in the bathroom are gold-plated too. The sink is made of pink marble.

“The bedroom area in the plane is upholstered with expensive Jacquard fabric which is very soft to touch. There is a gold-framed mirror hanging above the bed,” the publication [The Aviation of Ukraine] wrote.

The plane took three years to build, and its pilots were trained in France, according to pravda.ru. See more photos of the interior of the plane here.

Yanukovych reportedly also owns a $17 million helicopter that he uses to fly from his private residence to Kiev in six minutes.

