The Ukraine Embassy Says Putin Gave Rebels BUK Missile System, Blames Russia For MH17 Crash

The Ukraine embassy in Canberra has blamed Russia for the downing of MH17.

After first expressing its deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who died, the embassy moved on to lay the blame for the incident at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s feet:

“In recent days, this has become the third tragic incident following AN-26 and SU-25 aircrafts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces downed from the Russian territory.

“A civilian aircraft on route from Kuala Lumpur to Amsterdam has been shot down by the Russian terrorists who were using a ‘BUK’ medium-range surface-to-air missile system, which was presented to them by Putin.

“This morning this missile system was spotted by Ukrainian patriots while it was moving from the city of Torez to the city of Snizhne.

“By annexing Crimea, Russia has carried out an act of aggression against Ukraine. Currently Russia is transferring terrorist and sabotage groups to Eastern Ukraine.

“Everyday life in Eastern Ukraine has turned into a continuous nightmare in the middle of Europe. Our country is being destroyed right before our eyes.

“We emphasize that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not taken any actions to strike targets in the air.

“All possible search-and-rescue operations are being carrying out.

“The President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko addressed the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to set up an Emergency State Commission for the thorough investigation of this tragedy.

“The President of Ukraine has invited the ICAO and other international experts including Dutch and Malaysian representatives to join the investigation efforts.

“We are confident that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice.”