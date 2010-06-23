The U.K. Just Saved Itself From Imminent Destruction

Now how do we put her in reverse?

Eurostat’s latest horrifying report reveals that public spending in Britain rose to 51.7pc of GDP in the final year of Brownism. This is the highest in British history, and higher than that of Germany and other countries that we tend to view as big-state euro-corporatists.Even Belgium is now lower at 50.8pc. Les Belges, mon Dieu/ mijn God.



Germany is at 47.6pc, and has written a balanced-budget amendment into its Basic Law. The figure is 45.9pc for Spain, and 44.5pc for Poland. All of these countries are above the 40pc level deemed by some to be the long-term ceiling for creativity and enterprise in a modern industrial economy (with the Nordic exception, of course).

