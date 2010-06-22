The UK Just Announced A New Bank Tax

Photo: AP

The global momentum towards a tax uniquely aimed at banks continues, this time landing in the heart of the banking world, the UK.As part of emergency austerity measures that are being announced right now, finance minister Chancellor of the Exchequer has announced such a new levy.



From the WSJ’s live blog of the cuts:

From Jan 2011, there will be a bank levy applied to U.K. banks, and the U.K. operations of overseas banks. This will generate £2 billion a year once implemented. This levy will be introduced unilaterally, although France and Germany are also pledging today to join the U.K., Mr. Osborne says.

This isn’t a huge amount, obviously, when you consider the overall sector. The fact that this is being done purposely in line with what counterparts in Germany and France are doing is interesting.

