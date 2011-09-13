The UK Is Spending $158 Million To Try And Make Tourists Forget About All Those Riots

Photo: flickr/Il Fatto Quotidiano

The UK is planning to use a £100m budget to change the image of the country following a summer bookended by phone hacking of a murdered school girl at the start and widespread riots at the end, reports The Guardian.”I think the focus on tourism is a very good opportunity to set the record straight in terms of our global image and make it clear to the whole world that what we saw in London and cities around England does not stand for what the UK is,” Culture secretary Jeremy Hunt said.

The hope is that the country can boost tourist visitors to the country by 1 million extra tourists a year — a difficult task given that tourism usually goes down for host countries after the Olympic year.

Read more details at The Guardian >

