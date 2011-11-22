The UK Is Being Pressured Into Accepting European Nanny-State Plans, And The Euro

AP



The UK had been expected to have a voter referendum on proposed EU treaty changes.The EU of course does not want voter referendums or anything that look remotely democratic as we have seen by actions in Greece and Italy.

Deal or No Deal?

The problem for the EU is all 27 nations have to agree to treaty changes or it’s no deal. A political work-around is in progress (as always). And Merkel will allegedly give up on the Financial Transaction Tax idea if only Cameron will sign on the bottom line.

Piss Poor Deal

It’s a piss poor deal and Cameron should know it. Once the EU gets what they want, Sarkozy and Merkel and others will be back at it, demanding once again the financial transaction tax and God only knows what else.

Secret Plans to Derail Referendum

The Telegraph notes Germany’s secret plans to derail a British referendum on the EU

“Germany has drawn up secret plans to prevent a British referendum on the overhaul of the European Union amid concerns it could derail the eurozone rescue package, leaked documents obtained by The Daily Telegraph disclose. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, is today expected to tell David Cameron that Britain does not need a referendum on EU treaty changes, despite demands from senior Conservatives for more powers to be repatriated to Britain. The leaked memo, written by the German foreign office, discloses radical plans for an intrusive new European body that will be able to take over the economies of beleaguered eurozone countries…”

Two-Speed Europe and the Clutches of France

The Guardian reports Cameron warned his eurozone stance risks forcing two-speed Europe

“David Cameron will be warned that he risks creating an unstoppable momentum behind a “two-speed Europe”, which would be dominated by France and Germany, if Britain demands too many concessions during the eurozone crisis. In a series of meetings in Berlin and Brussels, the prime minister will be advised that Britain should table modest proposals next year when EU leaders embark on a small treaty revision to underpin the euro. A six-page German foreign ministry paper, published by Der Spiegel this week, calls for “a (‘small’) convention that is precisely limited in terms of content” to present proposals “rapidly”. These would then be agreed by all 27 members of the EU.”

Got that? Cameron is supposed to accept a bad deal from Merkel, or Germany will make an even worse deal with France.

German Finance Minister Says UK will Join the Euro

Talk like this should scare the hell out of the UK citizens: Britain will have to join the euro, says Tory grandee Lord Heseltine

“Britain will soon have no choice but to join the euro, Tory grandee Lord Heseltine has claimed, as tensions grow over the eurozone’s slow-moving efforts to get a grip on the spreading debt crisis. The former deputy prime minister, a long-time supporter of the single currency, said the public had “no idea” about the potential impact its collapse would have on the UK. But he believes Franco-German determination will secure the euro’s future and pave the way for Britain to sign up. Both the Coalition and the Labour Party have ruled out adopting the euro in the foreseeable future.”

German Finance Minister Says UK will Join Euro

Please consider Britain ‘will join euro before long’, says German finance minister

“Wolfgang Schäuble said that, despite the current crisis in the eurozone, the euro will ultimately emerge as the common currency of the entire European Union. He said he “respects” Britain’s decision to keep the pound, but insisted that the survival and eventual stabilisation of the euro will convince non-members to join the currency club. “This may happen more quickly than some people in the British Isles currently believe,” he added. Mr Schäuble also said Germany will stand firm on its call for a financial transaction tax that Britain believes would badly harm the City of London. Sir John Major, the former prime minister, warned last night that the growing integration of the eurozone nations threatens democracy in those countries. He told Al Jazeera television that richer euro members led by Germany and France will “insist on moving towards what we call fiscal union. By that I mean common control over budgets and fiscal deficits””

Promises on Transaction Tax will not be Kept

The arrogant talk by Schäuble in and of itself should be enough to convince Cameron that the financial transaction tax talk will never go away and that no deal with Merkel can be trusted.

Thus, Cameron should not agree to any treaty changes except those for the explicit purpose of creating exit procedure for countries to leave the Euro.

The Eurozone is about to break up yet Merkel, Schäuble, Sarkozy and others still cling to failed ideas. Pressure on the UK is nothing but last minute sheer desperation by those attempting to bully the UK into accepting the creation of a nanny-zone super state.

The irony is both Cameron and Merkel want something that is blatantly stupid. Cameron wants the ECB to buy bonds on a massive scale, while Merkel wants the financial transaction tax and a nanny-zone super state. All three ideas are horrendous.

Should Cameron get sucked into a lousy deal (which means virtually any deal Merkel will offer), all Cameron would accomplish would be to prolong the agony.

Enough is enough, Cameron should tell Merkel “No Deal”, which of course is the polite way of saying “Go to Hell”.

This post originally appeared at Global Economic Trend Analysis.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.