The UK Hopes Taliban Recruits Can Be Bribed With Bags Of Gold

Nothing else has worked in Afghanistan, so we can’t blame the British for hoping that the Taliban are as gold crazy as the rest of the world.



Times Online UK: British forces should buy off potential Taleban recruits with “bags of gold”, according to a new army field manual published yesterday.

Army commanders should also talk to insurgent leaders with “blood on their hands” in order to hasten the end of the conflict in Afghanistan.

So, how much do they figure it will cost to pay off potential recruits?

Addressing the issue of paying off the locals, the new manual states that army commanders should give away enough money to dissuade them from joining the enemy. The Taleban is known to pay about $10 (£5.95) a day to recruit local fighters.

If the Taliban is paying in USD, and the British are going to pay them in gold slivers, it should be no problem.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.