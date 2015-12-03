Chic Smart A model sits by a hoverboard.

The UK government has seized over 15,000 “cheap and dangerous” hoverboards at sea ports, airports, and postal hubs, according to the National Trading Standards Agency.

Hoverboards — or, as they are also called, “self-balancing two-wheeled boards” — are the hottest trend this Christmas, but many of them are poorly designed and have been known to explode.

The total number of hoverboards seized sits at 17,000, of which 15,000 were deemed dangerous for a range of reasons, mainly related to batteries, cut-off switches, and other power-related features.

“Criminals and irresponsible manufacturers will often exploit high demand and attempt to flood the market with cheap and dangerous products,” said Leon Livermore, CEO for the Chartered Trading Standards Institute. “Consumers should not let a new fashion or craze cloud their judgment and remain vigilant at all times, to avoid taking home an unsafe product.”

Hoverboards are already illegal in London and New York but that hasn’t stopped their popularity from growing.

