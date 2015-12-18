The UK government has seized double the number of hoverboards in two weeks

The UK government has seized over 32,000 dangerous hoverboards out of 38,800 that have been inspected at UK entry points, BuzzFeed News reports.

That’s up from the 15,000 hoverboards that the Trading Standards Agency said it detained just two weeks ago over safety issues with the board that included problems with the plug, cables, charger, battery, or cut-off switch.

“Many of the items detained and sent for testing have been found to have noncompliant plugs without fuses, which increases the risk of the device overheating, exploding or catching fire,” the agency said on its website in early December.

The government’s investigation over safety issues began in October.

Amazon, the world’s biggest online retailer, has pulled many hoverboards from its website over safety concerns and has been emailing buyers telling them to throw them away if they have faulty plugs.

Tesco, Argos, and John Lewis have banned certain models of hoverboards in UK stores.

The “Big 3” US airlines — Delta, United, and American Airlines — have banned hoverboards on planes over safety concerns, the Hill reports.

“Poorly labelled, powerful lithium-ion batteries powering hoverboards are the issue,” said a spokesperson for Delta, according to The Hill. “Delta reviewed hoverboard product specifications and found that manufacturers do not consistently provide detail about the size or power of their lithium-ion batteries.”

Leon Livermore, the chief executive of the Chartered Trading Standards Institute warned in a statement: “Criminals and irresponsible manufacturers will often exploit high demand and attempt to flood the market with cheap and dangerous products.”

He added: “Some products that are made abroad, principally for the overseas market, are not fitted with the correct plug and fuse for use in the UK. As a minimum consumers should check that the three pin plug on the device states it is made to BS 1363. If it doesn’t include this information, then don’t buy the product.”

