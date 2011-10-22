The UK Gets Angry Over Four Little Words, Annoys All Of The EU

The UK has blocked over 70 EU statements to UN Committees based on their wording, reports the Guardian.



The UK is objecting to proposals being addressed from the “EU” requesting instead that they are addressed (emphasis ours) from the “EU and its member states.“

The stance has angered the rest of the EU who say that the country is stopping the association from completing valuable objectives at the UN. The UK has defended its position saying that it is anxious to not portray the concept of a joint EU voice.

The report comes as the UK looks like it may be voting on whether to stay in the EU or not. It was said yesterday that David Cameron is facing opposition from within his party, with several members wanting a referendum on whether the country should stay in the EU.

