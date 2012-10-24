See The Natalie Portman Dior Ad That Was Banned In The UK

Natalie Portman’s banned Dior ad.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) just banned Natalie Portman’s mascara ad for Dior after one solitary objection.The complainant? None other than makeup competitor L’Oreal.



In February 2012, Britain’s ban-happy ASA censured L’Oreal’s Revitalift Repair ad for making the anti-wrinkle cream’s effects appear “misleadingly exaggerated” due to excessive Photoshop touch-ups on model Rachel Weisz’ face.

So when L’Oreal saw Portman’s too-good-to-be-true lashes in Diorshow mascara ad, it had to blow the whistle.

Portman’s shoot was actually intended to promote a lipstick rather than mascara, but apparently her eyes looked so incredible that Dior couldn’t help itself … after, of course, deciding to digitally “separate/increase the length and curve of a number of her lashes and to replace/fill a number of missing or damaged lashes, for a more stylised, uniform and tidy effect.”

And so, even sans consumer objection, the ASA decided that the image could be misleading to consumers and pulled the plug on the ad.

