560+ People Are Murdered At Work Every Year

According to the Bureau of labour Statistics, 10 per cent of all fatal work injuries are caused by workplace homicide. Here are some other eerie facts about it:
- Over the past 5 years, 2004-08, an average of 564 work-related homicides happened in the US annually.
- 4 out of every 5 workplace homicide victims in 2008 were male
- More workplace homicides happen in the retail trade (24 per cent)
- Most workplace homicides are shootings (80 per cent of all homicides in 2008)
- Robbers are responsible for workplace homicides (40%) more so than angry coworkers or ex-employees (12%)
For more information on these tragic statistics, head over to the Bureau of labour Statistics >>
Photo: Bureau of labour Statistics
