The U.S. military is considering docking warships in Australia on a regular basis

The U.S. Navy launches a drone from an aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean. Photo: Getty Images

The United States is considering enhancing maritime military cooperation with Australia by regularly docking warships Down Under on a rotational basis.

The U.S. Navy’s chief of operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said a study was being conducted to expand naval cooperation in and around Australia.

“We’re doing a study… to see what might be feasible for naval cooperation in and around Australia, which might include basing ships,” Greenert said in a lecture on security at the Australian National University in Canberra.

“Right now it’s at the stage of ‘what’s the art of the possible’, what kind of infrastructure exists, what might it take to do that, what kind of support measures, and how would that fit into the two nations’ strategic desires into the future.

“It’s in the early stages. But we are considering it.”

The Wall Street Journal reports the U.S. Navy has also begun to include Australia and Japan as non-regular participants in annual maritime exercises with India.

U.S. military forces already utilise Australian military facilities, including Marines stationed at a base just outside Darwin, for training purposes.

They have also considered placing ships at a naval port in WA near Perth.

Photo: Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.