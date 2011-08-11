The "Typo" Heard Round The Eurozone

A little bit of dark humour on this day when Europe is burning.



All day SocGen’s been in the news, as it’s stock has been cratering. And then not helping matters was a sharp observation by FT Alphaville’s Izabella Kaminska whereupon it looked on a quote screen like SocGen was selling gold at well below market prices.

Some kind of panic liquidation?

Welll, it turns out to have been a typo on the Reuters system, or some kind of other error.

But for a moment, it got everyone aflutter. Such are the nerves right now.

