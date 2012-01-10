The Two-Year-Old iPhone 3GS Outsold The Latest And Greatest Android Phone In October And November

Photo: NPD

Apple released the iPhone 3GS in 2009.Two years later it is outselling the latest and greatest smartphones running Android from Samsung in the U.S.



The latest data from NPD shows the Samsung Galaxy S 4G in fourth place in sales for October and November. The iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, and iPhone 4S are ahead of it.

(H/T: Sammy The Walrus)

