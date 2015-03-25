Carol and Greig Friday named as the two Australians killed in the Germanwings crash

Greig Friday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has released the names of the two Australians killed in a Germanwings plane crash in the French Alps overnight.

They are Greig Friday, 29, and his mother Carol, 68, from Victoria.

DFAT also released photos of the pair as well as a statement on behalf of the family, who said they were “in deep disbelief and crippled with sadness”.

Here’s what the family said:

Carol was a loving mother of two, a devoted wife to her husband Dave, and a sister to three bothers. She celebrated her 68th birthday on March 23rd. Carol was a registered nurse and midwife and maternal and child health nurse, most recently working for the city of Casey. She was a talented artist and enjoyed spending time creating with her local art group. She loved to travel and has seen many of the world’s greatest sites. Carol loved life! She enjoyed every minute with her family and friends. Greig was to turn 30 on the 23rd of April. He was a loving son to Carol and Dave and an exceptional brother to his sister Alex. He was adored by all of his family and friends. Greg was a mechanical engineer who studied at Monash University and had since worked for Jacobs Engineering as an acoustic engineer. He also loved to travel and had just completed a course for teaching English as a foreign language, he was hoping to do in France in the coming year. Greig was a man who loved others and life with a full heart! Carol and Greig were enjoying a few weeks holiday together at the start of his European stay. They were both extraordinary and exceptional people who were loved by many, who loved them in return. They will forever be with us in our hearts, memories and dreams.

