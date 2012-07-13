Here's The 2 Brand New Screenshots Rockstar Just Released Of 'Grand Theft Auto V'

Here’s the first teaser screenshot.

In a recent “Asked & Answered” session, Rockstar Games was asked the question everyone has been wanting the answer to: “Why don’t you give us more news on ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ (GTA V)”?Their answer? “We are sorry if you find this frustrating, but please understand, we don’t do this because we ‘don’t care about our fans’ ‘don’t respect our fans’ ‘hate GTA fans etc’ – precisely the opposite! We do it because we want to make sure we only release 100% correct information, and because we want to keep plenty back for the actual game release so there are still lots of surprises when you play it.”



And here’s the second shot.

“GTA V” is the incredibly hyped up game that fans have been waiting for since its official announcement November 3, 2011.In a “bold new direction in open-world freedom,” players will get the chance to make it rich in the sunny state of California.

But for those of you who can wait no longer, here are two “smuggled” screenshots Rockstar Games teased to fans.

