The Two Most Stunning Things About The Movement To Mint A Trillion Dollar Coin

There are really two stunning things about the movement to mint a trillion dollar coin to avert a debt ceiling crisis.



FIRST: the movement has gone absolutely nuts.

Everyone is talking about it.

Media outlets and individuals include: BBC, Fox News, CNN, PIMCO’s Bill Gross, Paul Krugman, Reuters, The Guardian, Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Bloomberg, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, The Australian, Ria Novosti (Russia), Stephen Colbert, The Washington Post. That’s just a partial list.

SECOND: Despite the supposed absurdity of it, and despite the fact that it flies in the face of everything everyone thinks about money, there are virtually no good arguments against it.

The only real argument is: it sounds silly. Virtually nobody disputes the economics, and the legality is now pretty much unquestioned.

Furthermore, attempts at rebuking the coin have made people sound like fools. Think about that, you’re going up against a trillion dollar coin, and it’s you who ends up sounding like a fool.

Everyone’s talking about it, and nobody has a good rebuke to what at surface is a “crazy” idea.

