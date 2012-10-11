The Most Liberal And Conservative Law Schools In America

The Democratic Donkey in downtown Boston.

Photo: Flickr/Simon Summers

What law school best fits your political views?The Princeton Review has surveyed more than 18,000 students at 168 law schools and using that information, has compiled a list of the most liberal and most conservative law schools in America.



Here are the two extremes on the political scale:

Most Liberal Students: Northeastern University — Boston, Mass.

The school’s left-leaning tendency is no surprise considering that it’s located in Boston. The city has a Democratic mayor and the state overall is strongly Democratic.

NU also made a statement in February when its student body voted against Chick-fil-A’s plans to open up on campus. The student senate voted 31 to 5 against having a Chick-fil-A on campus amid concerns over the chain’s anti-gay stances, according to The Boston Globe.

Most Conservative Students: Ave Maria School of Law — (currently Naples, Fla.)

The school was founded in 1999 by Domino’s Pizza founder Thomas Monaghan as a conservative, Catholic law institution. It moved from its original location in Michigan to Naples, Florida in 2009.

Monaghan himself is a supporter of the pro-life movement and other conservative causes.

For more law school rankings, go to Princeton Review’s website.

