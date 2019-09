Mark Hurd and Larry Ellison are in their offices right now laughing at the company that forced Hurd out over expense report screw ups (or sexual discrimination, or whatever it was).



Unless they’re on vacation. In which case, they’re laughing about it on the beach.

Photo: AP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.